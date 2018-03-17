Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) result has been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on March 16, yesterday. Aspirants can check the result on official website of IIT Guwahati at iitg.ac.in. The exam was conducted on four different dates last month, which are February 3,4, 10 and 11. Jyotiranjan Barik has bagged the 1st rank in agricultural engineering paper with an overall score of 959.

One of India’s premier institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on March 16, yesterday. Aspirants who had appeared in the GATE 2018 can check the result on the official website of IIT Guwahati at iitg.ac.in. This year, IIT Guwahati has organised the GATE paper. The exam took place on four different dates last month, which are February 3,4, 10 and 11. The exam is conducted for students who aims to join master and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in branches of science at IITs located across the country and Indian Institute of Science.

Jyotiranjan Barik has bagged the 1st rank in agricultural engineering paper with an overall score of 959. However, the answer keys were released three days ago, on March 14 and final answer sheet will be available from March 20 onwards to May 31 and candidates can download the same from the GOAPS portal. But, no hard copies will be issued, candidates can take print out of the answer sheet available online. As per conditions, GATE score is valid for 3 years from the date of announcement of results. The paper has 180 minutes to complete it and test students on technical stream concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude as per the usual format.

ALSO READ: Don’t want to see jail ever again: Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf after 6 months of imprisonment

The GATE score is also valid for foreign universities along with IITs, IISc and public sector undertakings. The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) accepts GATE examination score for admissions in postgraduate programmes. Various European universities like Germany’s RWTH Aachen and TU Munich also accepts Gate score.

Steps to check GATE result 2018 released by IIT Guwahati:

Log on to the official website or click at appsgate.iitg.ac.in

In the provided fields, enter your enrollment ID/email address, password and captcha code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

ALSO READ: Great Indian heist! 12-year-old robs Rs 3 lakh from SBI’s Rampur branch

ALSO READ: Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan retracts from supporting no-confidence motion against BJP

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App