IIT, IIM, ISI Admission 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) jointly has declared the admission process to the 2019– 2021 Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) batch. The applications for the two-year full-time diploma program have been opened on the official website. The last day to apply is January 10, 2019. Those who want to apply, can do the same through the official website– pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in. The written examination will be held in limited cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. The candidates outside these places will have to travel to the designated centre.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must be a graduate or post graduate degree holder with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying degree ( that is B.Tech/B.E./ M.Sc./M.Com. or equivalent). While for the candidates belonging to the reserved category has a different criteria. The SC, ST and Person with Disabilities (PwD), the qualifying marks for eligibility shall be 55% or CGPA 6.0 on a 10-point scale.

Application Fee

There is a criteria for the candidates for the payment of the application fees. The students belonging to a general category will have to pay Rs 2,000. On the other hand, those belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwD category will have to pay Rs 1,00. Here is the important note for the candidates it is mandatory for the candidates to pay the fees.

