IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad has invited candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for the post are advised to visit the official website of IIT ISM Dhandad i.e. iitism.ac.in to submit their complete application form before or on June 26, 2019.

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2019 @iitism.ac.in: Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad (IIT, Dhanbad) has released a notification regarding new vacancies in ISM Dhandad. IIT ISM Dhanbad has invited interested and eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow. Aspirants willing to apply for the post are advised to visit the official website of IIT ISM i.e. iitism.ac.in to fill and submit the complete application form on or before June 26, 2019.

Steps to apply for the post of IIT ISM Dhandad Junior Research Fellow:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT ISM i.e. iitism.ac.in .

. Step 2: Click to the link that reads Recruitment @IIT ISM which will redirect you to a new tab.

Step 3: Then, click to the link that says Project Opening at IIT(ISM) which will again redirect you to a new page.

Step 4: Click on id number 48 or 49 which is being supervised by Dr Saumen Maiti.

Step 5: Download the PDF with all the information related to the vacancy.

Step 6: Fill the application form by submitting your personal, academic details.

Note: Each candidate will have to register in order to submit their complete application.

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship post:

Education Qualification: Candidate must have M. Science / M. Science Tech in applied Geophysics or B.Tech or B.E in Electrical Engineering or Equivalent Discipline with a minimum of 70 percent marks.

Candidate must have M. Science / M. Science Tech in applied Geophysics or B.Tech or B.E in Electrical Engineering or Equivalent Discipline with a minimum of 70 percent marks. Aspirants applying for the post can also possess a valid NET/ GATE qualification card.

Age Limit: Candidate should be of 30 years on the interview date.

Candidate should be of 30 years on the interview date. Post Tenure: Selected candidate will be working with IIT ISM Dhandad for 3 years that is, till February 26, 2022.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App