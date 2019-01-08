IIT JAM 2019 admit card: IIT Kharagpur is going to conduct the JAM 2019 for admission into the Postgraduation programmes at various IIT’s across the country and the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming IIT JAM 2019 exam has been released by the concerned authority on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming all India entrance test can download the same by logging into the official portal of the Examination. The official website of IIT JAM is – jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the admit cards.
How to download the IIT JAM Admit Card 2019?
- Log on to the official website of Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. 2019 – jam.iitkgp.ac.in
- Candidates will be taken to the homepage
- Here, click on the link that reads, “Candidates can download JAM 2019 Admit Card by Clicking here”
- Candidates will be taken to a new window
- Now, Login with the necessary credentials by filling up the details on the space provided
- On submitting the details, the user portal will be displayed
- Click on the Admit Card link
- The Hall Ticket will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference
