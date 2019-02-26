IIT JAM 2019 answer keys: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the answer keys of the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019 on the official website - jam.iitkgpa.ac.in. Candidates are advised to raise objections till February 28, 2019.

IIT JAM 2019 answer keys: The Indian Institute of Technology has released the answer keys of the Joint Admission Test(JAM) 2019 on the official website, the link to which is jam.iitkgpa.ac.in. The candidates who have appeared in the engineering entrance examination conducted by the Institution for admissions to the various engineering programmes at IIT’s can now check the answer keys on the official website mentioned above. Candidates must note that they can also raise objections for any wrong answer keys through the official website. The last date for filing the objections has been scheduled for February 28 (12 noon).

IIT conducted the Joint Admission Test (JAM) to offer courses to bright students to make them consolidate science as a career option. The IIT admissions are for the following courses – MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc programs and Integrated degree programs at IISc.

JAM 2019 was held in two sessions in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format on February 10.

IIT JAM 2019 answer keys: How to raise objections?

1. Log on to the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘To Contest the Answer Key(s): Click here’

3. Enter your Enrollment ID Email ID and password in the space provided

4. Click on login

5. Raise objections on the answer key

6. Click on submit

Direct Link: https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/

JAM 2019: Check important dates

1. Results date of JAM 2019: March 20

2. Last date for submission of JAM 2019 application form through the official website: April 24, 2019

