IIT JAM 2019: The application correction window for the upcoming Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019 has been activated on the official website of the Organizing Institute i.e. IIT Kharagpur. The JAM 2019 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur and the official website of the same where the application process is going on is jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who have submitted their applications through the website can make corrections to their mistake or add information or make changes to the exam centre, category and gender.

According to the notification on the official website, the online application correction window will remain active till October 30, 2018, and candidates should note that they should note that they need to make the changes before the link gets deactivated.

How to make Application Corrections of JAM 2019?

Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur – jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Request for change of a Centre (before October 30, 2018)” or “Changing Category or Gender (before October 30, 2018)” and click on either of the two links

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Read the details carefully and proceed to the JOAPS candidate portal

Login with the registered id and password

Open the submitted application and make corrections

After, making changes save the application and finally submit

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To read the notification on the official website directly click here: http://jam.iitkgp.ac.in/?id=p&n=302#cc

Log in directly to make changes in the JAM 2019 application form by clicking on this link: https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/

