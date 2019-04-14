IIT JAM 2019: Candidates are requested to submit the application form for PG admission based on Joint Entrance Test or JAM 2019 scorecard, on or before April 25, 2019. Aspirants will have to submit documents and application fee on or before the mentioned below dates. Note: Applicants will have to submit the application, documents and make the payments on the official website of JOAPS website i.e. joaps.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2019: The submission of the application form for the admission based on the Joint Entrance Test or JAM 2019 scorecard organised by IIT Kharagpur, this year on February 10, has started on the official website of the JAM i.e. jam.iitkgp.ac.in/. The official scorecard of JAM 2019 was released by IIT on April 2, this year. Applicants who appeared for the Joint Entrance Test can download their JAM scorecard from the JOAPS website i.e. joaps.iitkgp.ac.in till July 31, 2019. On the official website of IIT JAM, the last of the application submission which is April 25, was released for the students. If in case, candidates are willing to apply for changes of the category with proper documents, students are requested to submit the receipt of the request on or before April 29, 2019.

Every year, JAM 2019 is organised for the aspirants who want to pursue M.SC (2 years), Joint M.Sc. – Ph.D., M.Sc. – Ph.D, Dual Degree and other Post Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs in the country. The Indian Institute of Science or IISC offers students an integrated Ph.D. for which admission is made on the basis of JAM 2019. If students are willing to apply for NITs and IISER, the JAM 2019 scores are applicable for the admissions.

Important dates for IIT JAM 2019 PG Admissions:

JAM 2019 will declare the official first, second and third admission list on its official website which is http://jam.iitkgp.ac.in/. The first admission list will be announced on June 4 while June 18 and June 28 are allotted to release the second and third admission list, respectively.

JAM 2019 applicants are requested to make the seat booking fee payment via the online process for first, second and third admission list on June 4, June 24 and July 2, 2019, respectively.

July 4, 2019, is the last date for the admission.

Qualification Eligibility: It is important to submit Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, qualifying mark sheets, birth certificate in PDF form for the PG admissions.

Admission Fee: Interested candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 600.

