IIT JAM 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the schedule for Joint Admissions Test for admission to Masters’s program at IITs and IISC.

The schedule is available on the official website of JAM. Interested candidates can visit the official website and check the schedule at jam.iitk.ac.in.

The application process for JAM 2020 begins from September 5, 2019, and will end on October 8, 2019, at 05:30 pm. JAM 2020 examination will be conducted on February 9, 2020. and the result for the same is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

Steps to Check JAM 2020 schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2020 on jam.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says IIT JAM 2020 schedule

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected toa new page

Step 4: IIT JAM 2020 schedule will display on the screen

Step 5: Download the schedule for further reference

In 2019, the new schedule of JAM 2020 says that the examination will be conducted for six subjects and the biological science paper has been discontinued.

IIT JAM 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will be held objective type but will have three types of multiple-choice questions (MCQ), numerical answer type (NAT) and multiple selection questions (MSQ). The IIT JAM exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will begin from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

