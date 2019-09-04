IIT JAM 2020: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will open the online application process for Joint Admission Test or JAM 2020 tomorrow through the official website - http://jam.iitk.ac.in/. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus and other details in this article given below.

IIT JAM 2020: IIT or Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur or IIT Kanpur will open the online application process for Joint Admission Test or JAM 2020 for Admission to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes through its official website – http://jam.iitk.ac.in/ tomorrow, September 5, 2019. Interested candidates can log into the official website and fill the JAM 2020 online application form after the authority activated the link through the official website of JAM 2020.

According to the notification released by IIT Kanpur, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for October 08, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the details of JAM 2020 such as Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, and other details in this article.

IIT JAM 2020: Important Dates

Start of online Registration and Application process for JAM 2020 through the official website – September 05, 2019

Closure of the online application process and uploading of scanned copies of documents – October 08, 2019 (Upto 5:30)

Mock Test Link to be activatedon – Yet to be announced

JAM 2020 Admit Card Download to start on – January 07, 2020

JAM 2020 Examination Date – February 09, 2020

JAM 2020 Results to be declared on – March 20, 2020

First Admission List to be released on – June 01, 2020

Second Admission List to be released on – June 16, 2020

Third and Final Admission List to be released on – June 29, 2020

IIT JAM 2020: Exam Pattern

The authority will conduct the examination at various centres on February 09, 2020 (Sunday). The examination will be held in two different sessions, Session I and Session II. While in Session I exam for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) paper will start from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Session II will have Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) papers start from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

