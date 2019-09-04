IIT JAM 2020 registration date, IIT JAM 2020 application process, jam.iitk.ac.in: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is all set to release the application forms on Thursday. Students can apply for IIT JAM 2020 from tomorrow on the official website. The last date is October 8, 2019.

IIT JAM 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be releasing the application forms for IIT JAM 2020 on Thursday, September 5, 2019. According to the admission schedule released on the official website of the IIT, the online registration process will start from tomorrow. All the interested candidates can visit the official website at jam.iitk.ac.in and apply for IIT JAM 2010.

Students can apply for the examination until October 8, 2019, the deadline date. The IIT JAM 2020 examination will be held on February 9, 2020, in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm and the second from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. The IIT JAM Admit Card will be released on January 7, 2020. Candidates have been advised that the session timing will be mentioned on the hall tickets.

IIT JAM 2020 Eligibility

Candidates applying for IIT JAM must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. They should have at least 55 per cent marks. Those belonging to reserved categories have been given relaxation in the marks. They can still apply if they have 50 per cent marks only.

After qualifying IIT JAM 2020, all the selected candidates need to submit a physical fitness certificate in a prescribed form. It should be provided by a medical practitioner. Candidates have been advised that they might be called to undergo a physical fitness test before the admission. Candidates need to note that if any of them will be found physically unfit to pursue study, his/her admission will be canceled.

Meanwhile, IIT JAM 2020 is held for the students who want to pursue M.Sc programmes at the country’s different IITs.

