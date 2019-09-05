IIT JAM 2020: The registrations for the IIT JAM 2020 have been started today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. All the candidates who want to apply for the same can apply for the master degree examination by visiting the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, jam.iitk.ac.in. Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held to provide admissions to Joint MSc, MSc (four-semester programme), MSc PhD dual degree, etc. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the same can apply before the last date of application which is October 8, 2019.

Documents required for IIT JAM 2020:

All the candidates should be ready with the below-mentioned documents in order to apply for the IIT JAM 2020.

Marksheet of class 10th and class 12th

Graduation degree is needed.

Signed photograph.

Scanned copy of candidate’s signature.

Birth certificate or Voter ID or First page of Passport or nationality certificate or school transfer certificate issued by any government agency.

Category certificate for reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Inidan Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Admission for MSc (JAM), jam.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying IIT JAM 2020 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Register yourself for the examination by providing the name, mobile number, e-mail address.

Step 5: Upload the signature, photograph, and other documents.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee.

Step 7: Your registration is completed.

Step 8: After successful registration, an email will be sent to the candidate containing enrolment ID.

