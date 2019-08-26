IIT JAM 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur or IIT Kanpur will conduct the Joint Admission Test on February 9. Interested candidates can check the complete JAM schedule given in this article.

IIT JAM 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur or IIT Kanpur is going to conduct IIT JAM 2020 on February 9, 2020. The examination conducting authority has released the examination schedule for candidates on the official website. Those who wish to appear in the IIT JAM 2020 are advised to check the complete schedule of the examination by following the instructions given below.

How to check the IIT JAM 2020 schedule on the official website?

Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur or https://jam.iitkgp.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Organizing Institute for JAM 2020 is IIT Kanpur. For more details about JAM 2020 please visit http://jam.iitk.ac.in”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, go through the page and check all the necessary details mentioned on it

IIT JAM 2020: Important Dates

Commencement of the online application process for JAM 2020: September 5, 2019

Last date for submission of JAM 2020 online application form: October 8, 2019

Mock Test link for JAM 2020 to be activated: Date to be announced later

JAM 2020 Admit Card to be released: January 7, 2020

JAM 2020 exam date: February 9, 2019

JAM 2020 Result declaration date: march 20, 2020

JAM 2020 Examination Schedule: February 09, 2020 (Sunday)

Session I – Test Papers

PM Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) to be held from 9:30 AM till 12:30

Session II – Test papers

Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) to be held from 2:30 PM till 5:30 PM

JAM or joint Admission Test is conducted by IIT’s and IISC’s for admission to the Master of Science programmes and Ph.D. or Doctoral programmes every year.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and check out the JAM 2020 schedule.

