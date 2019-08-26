IIT JAM 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur or IIT Kanpur is going to conduct IIT JAM 2020 on February 9, 2020. The examination conducting authority has released the examination schedule for candidates on the official website. Those who wish to appear in the IIT JAM 2020 are advised to check the complete schedule of the examination by following the instructions given below.
How to check the IIT JAM 2020 schedule on the official website?
- Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur or https://jam.iitkgp.ac.in/
- On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Organizing Institute for JAM 2020 is IIT Kanpur. For more details about JAM 2020 please visit http://jam.iitk.ac.in”
- On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, go through the page and check all the necessary details mentioned on it
IIT JAM 2020: Important Dates
Commencement of the online application process for JAM 2020: September 5, 2019
Last date for submission of JAM 2020 online application form: October 8, 2019
Mock Test link for JAM 2020 to be activated: Date to be announced later
JAM 2020 Admit Card to be released: January 7, 2020
JAM 2020 exam date: February 9, 2019
JAM 2020 Result declaration date: march 20, 2020
JAM 2020 Examination Schedule: February 09, 2020 (Sunday)
Session I – Test Papers
PM Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) to be held from 9:30 AM till 12:30
Session II – Test papers
Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) to be held from 2:30 PM till 5:30 PM
JAM or joint Admission Test is conducted by IIT’s and IISC’s for admission to the Master of Science programmes and Ph.D. or Doctoral programmes every year.
