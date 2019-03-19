IIT JAM result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the result of IIT JAM 2019 Examination through the official website - jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the IIT JAM exam can check the result on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) or click on the direct link given below to download the result.

Candidates must also note that the IIT JAM 2019 Final Answer Keys and Question Papers have also been released on the official website of JOAPS, JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). Moreover, IIT JAM result 2019 is now available to be downloaded from the official website and candidates who have qualified the examination will be eligible for admissions into the M.Sc programmes at IIT’s across the country.

Here’s the direct link to download the IIT JAM Result 2019: https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/

IIT Kharagpur had conducted the JAM 2019 Exam on February 10, 2019. Candidates must note that the authority is yet to declare the merit list based on which students will be admitted to the courses.

How to download IIT JAM result 2019?

Step 1: Candidates need to log into the official website as mentioned above i.e. jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘click here’ against the option ‘IIT JAM 2019 result’ and click on it

Step 3: Candidates will now be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Here, enter the log-in details such as candidates’ registration number, password, and solve the mathematical problem to proceed to view the JAM 2019 result

Step 5: Finally, the IIT JAM 2019 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Candidates are advised to download the IIT JAM Result 2019 pdf and take a print out of the same for future use. Also, candidates need to keep an eye on the official website to check the cut off marks and merit list which will be announced by the examination conducting authority soon.

