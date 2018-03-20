IIT JAM results 2018: The Bombay IIT has declared the JAM 2018 results today, Candidates, who have appeared for the examination on February 11, 2018 can avail their results on the website of JOAPS. To check your IIT JAM 2018 results visit the official website joaps.iitb.ac.in.

It is a matter of relief for those who have been waiting for the Joint admission test results this year. As per reports, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared the result of JAM 2018 on March 20, 2018, on their website. The results of the same are now available on the institution’s official website, students can log on into http://joaps.iitb.ac.in/ or http://jam.iitb.ac.in/ to check their results online. The notification of this news appeared on their online portal, which read, “Candidates can view their JAM 2018 Results after logging on to the JOAPS Portal after 5 pm on 20 March 2018.”

Moreover, students should not be disheartened if the official link to the result page isn’t functioning. This error may occur due to heavy traffic on the website as many students might be logging into the page at the same time. Candidates, who have appeared in the IIT JAM examinations on February 11, 2018, have to keep checking the website until it opens to avail their result. The result of the examinations will give the candidates the certain grade for becoming eligible for admissions into the programmes in IITs and IISc. The subjects that have been examined include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS), Biological Science (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

The IIT JAM entrance test makes way for candidates to get admissions into M Sc (four semesters), joint M Sc – Ph D, M Sc – Ph D dual degree, etc. programmes at the premier institutes like IITs NIT, CFTI, IISR, and integrated Ph D degree programmes at IISc for consolidating science. The JAM 2018 was conducted at IIT Bombay in February this year.

Check these steps to log on into IT JAM 2018 results website-

Log on to the official website – http://jam.iitb.ac.in/

Click on the first New link inside the pink box Enter the login credentials such as enrolment ID or Email ID and Password Enter the captcha and click on submit button and wait for sometime Your result will be displayed on the screen

Point to be noted: (In case you forgot your Enrolment ID and Password’) click on ‘Forget Enrolment ID and Password’

