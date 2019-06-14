JEE Advanced 2019 results: IIT has announced the results of JEE advanced examination on June 14, 2019. The candidates can check their marks as well as their All India Rank on the official website - https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

JEE Advanced 2019 results: IIT (Indian Institute of technology) has released the JEE advanced results on its official website- https://jeeadv.ac.in/. Reports say that 38,705 out of the total 1.61 lakh candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2019 have cleared the exam this year. While 8,758 candidates belonging to SC category have cleared the JEE exam.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination on May 27, 2019, will be able to check their marks as well as the All India rank of the JEE Advanced examination on the official website at 10 P.M tomorrow. This year 1.73 lakh students had appeared for the JEE Advanced examination and out of those, only a limited number of students will be able to avail seats available at IIT.

IIT has also announced that the final answer keys corresponding to paper-1 and paper-2 will be uploaded soon on the website. IIT conducts the JEE Advanced examination for those candidates who have cleared the JEE mains and only a limited number of All India rank holders are eligible to take the JEE Advanced examination. IIT conducts the JEE examination under the guidance of the Joint admission board (JAB). After the results of JEE Advanced are announced, IIT will announce the results and all India rank of the AAT (Architecture aptitude test) which was conducted on June 17, 2019.

Following the release of the JEE Advanced examination, a counselling schedule will be released by the Joint seat allocation authority (JSAA). The JEE main scores are also accepted by other institutes and colleges in India. Authorities of other Engineering colleges in the country will also soon announce their counselling schedule.

To help the candidates check their JEE Advanced examination results, here are the steps on “How to check JEE Advanced results?”

Visit the official website of JEE Examination- jeeadv.ac.in

“JEE Advanced results” option will be available. Click on it.

Fill in your details-Registration number, date of birth, mobile number and Email ID

Click submit. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result

Print out a copy of it for future references.

