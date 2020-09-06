JEE Advanced 2020: Foreign nationals were able to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 yesterday onward i.e. September 5.

Foreign nationals were able to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 yesterday onward i.e. September 5. For other aspirants, JEE Advanced 2020 applications will be accepted from September 12. Candidates can submit their applications for JEE Advanced 2020 from JEE’s online portal, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced is an entrance examination for admission for B. Tech and other courses in 23 branches of the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT. The top 2.5 lakh (exactly 2,50,000) candidates who acquit themselves in the JEE Main exam are considered as eligible for the JEE Advanced.

Follow the given steps to apply for the JEE Advanced 2020 Exam:

1. Visit the JEE’s official website, jeeadv.ac.in

2. Log in to your profile by typing in the required details.

3. Fill in the required information and select your preferred test cities.

4. Upload the necessary papers in the given formats and dimensions.

5. Pay the application fee and submit.

The JEE Advanced Exam is scheduled on September 27 and will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The 7 Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs in correspondence with the Joint Admission Board, JAB, will conduct the exam. Aspirants can also find mock tests at jeeadv.ac.in to help them better prepare.

Pass-outs from JEE Advanced planning to study BArch in the IITs will need to clear the JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Only those who passed the JEE Advanced Exam will be allowed to appear for JEE AAT.

For further information regarding JEE Advanced, visit JEE’s website, jeeadv.ac.in.

