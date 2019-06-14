IIT-JEE Advanced Result 2019 @jeeadv.ac.in: The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee today, June 14, Friday at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The admission of an entrance exam to undergraduate courses at the IITs was conducted on May 27, 2019, Monday. The exam was held in two shifts. Paper I will be held from 9 am to noon. Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In the year 2019, as many as 1.65 lakh aspirants registered to appear for the exam.

Based on the previous year trends, the cut off this year, is expected to go lower. Students can opt for the IIT of their choice. Even those who couldn’t clear the cut-off will be able to take admission in other colleges. To be considered as pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in every subject. Overall the passing aggregate score is 35 per cent.

JEE Advanced result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the result on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: Click on the link ‘scorecard’ in the dashboard

Step 6: Result will be displayed, download the result

In the previous year, out of the total 2,31,024 eligible candidates from JEE (Main) 2018, only 1,65,656 candidates had registered for JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination. Out of the registered candidates (JEE Advanced), the qualified number of students was 31,988.

In the year 2017, the number of registered candidates was marked lesser than the year 2018. Out of 1.71 lakh candidates, only 51,000 students passed the entrance exam. In the year, 1.68 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

