JEE Advanced 2019 result would be released at 10 am tomorrow, 14th June. Students are advised to keep their registration number and other details carefully. A total number of 1.73 lakh students have appeared in the exam.

JEE Advanced 2019 result would be declared tomorrow, June 14 at 10 am. The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee is ready to declare the result of the exam. Students who appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.The JEE Advanced exam 2019 was held on May 27. The students who appeared in the exam will be notified on their registered phone number and email id.

The JEE Advanced result 2019 is scheduled to be released by tomorrow at 10.00 am. According to the sources, around 1.73 lakh students had appeared in the exam this year. Students can follow the instruction given below to download the JEE Advanced result of 2019.

Steps to download JEE Advanced Result 2019

Step 1 – Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in



Step 2 – On the home page, click on the link ‘ Jee Result 2019’



Step 3 – Submit the required details like roll/registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id



Step 4 – The Jee Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen



Step 5- Download the result and take a print out for future references.

This exam is the second leg for the admission of IIT. The first leg was conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA). The cut-off for the general category students was 89.754 NTA score. 78.217 and 74.316 was the cut off for respectively EWS and OBC students.

