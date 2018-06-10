The IIT Kanpur has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2018 results at the official website i.e. results.jeeadv.ac.in today at 10:00am. While Pranav Goyal has bagged the first position, Meenal Parakh is the female topper. Candidates from Kota region has grabbed the AIR 2 and AIR 6 position in JEE Advanced 2018 results.

IIT Kanpur released the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2018 on the official website i.e. results.jeeadv.ac.in on Sunday, June 10. Pranav Goyal has bagged the first position in JEE Advance with 337 marks out of 360 marks. Meenal Parakh is the female topper and has bagged the 6th rank with 318 marks of 360. The IIT Kanpur conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 examination on Sunday, May 20. Candidates from Kota region has taken the position of AIR 2 and AIR 6 in JEE Advanced 2018, AIR 6 is also Topper of Girls category. Total 155158 candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination this year.

List of students who topped

IIT Kanpur zone: Ayush Kadam CRL 78, Roll no 4***134

Ayush Kadam CRL 78, Roll no 4***134 IIT Delhi Zone: Sahil Jain, CRL 2, roll no 2***089

Sahil Jain, CRL 2, roll no 2***089 IIT Bombay Zone: Rishi Agarwal, roll no 1***368, CRL 8

Rishi Agarwal, roll no 1***368, CRL 8 IIT Guwahati Zone: Prashant Kumar, CRL 150, roll no 3***037

Prashant Kumar, CRL 150, roll no 3***037 IIT Kharagpur Zone: KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli, CRL 5, roll no 6***492

Mavuri Siva Krishna Manohar, Vijayawada, IIT Madras zone has bagged the first position from OBC category while Aayush Kadam is the topper of SC category. Jatoth Shiva Tarun from Hyderabad is the topper of ST category.

Candidates can follow the steps to check their IIT JEE Advanced results 2018:

Step 1: Log in to the official website @jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018 at the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required personal details and submit.

Step 4: Results will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and print your results for future reference.

