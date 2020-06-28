Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has announced that it will conduct online examinations for the current semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The institute has also announced that classes for the next semester will be online. However, the online exam will only carry 20 percent weightage while 20 percent weightage will be carried by Minor-I exam and the remaining 60 percent by continuous assessment components, including assignments, projects, take-homes, quizzes, open-book examinations, and lab evaluation will be oral.

IIT Jodhpur said in a statement that the majority of the continuous assessments are already finished. The arrangements are being made for Artificial Intelligence (AI) based remotely invigilated examinations with the assistance of major software developers in the country, who have had the experience of working alongside NTA and IIT JEE. Along with exams, the institute is set to conduct online classes as well.

The IIT Jodhpur official release said that students with limited internet connectivity or any other problem will be able to physically appear for the exam at IIT Jodhpur. The release also read that should students be unable to arrive at the examination facility, they can opt for an I (Incomplete) grade. Another examination will be held at a later date once the situation improves and students are capable to travel to the campus. The conversion of I grade students to regular grade will be organized by December. Facilities for special examinations have been made for final year students so they may complete their degree requirements before July.

Also read: Maharashtra cancels final year exams of professional and non-professional courses

Also read: UP Board Results 2020: Rs 1 lakh cash, laptop and more for meritorious students

The Institute will hold viva or oral online exams for end-semester laboratory courses. Viva-voce exams will begin from July 1 to July 10.

IIT Jodhpur said that a hands-on curriculum, which is part of any programme, will be assessed by a term paper on the same topic. The evaluation of BTP (B.Tech Project), Specialization Project, Entrepreneurship Project, and Engineering Innovation Project is scheduled for July 24 for final year students whereas the project evaluation for the rest of the students will be held on August 10 and August 11. For M.Tech and M.Sc second-year students, the Institute will conduct a thesis, to be gauged by the online viva-voce exam by July 30. As an alternative, students can choose to wait so as to complete the remaining part of their project at the campus and subsequently complete the viva-voce examination with the recommendation of the supervisor.

Also read: DU postpones open book exams, revised date sheet to release on July 3

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App