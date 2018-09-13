IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018: Application for senior project officer/project officers and various other posts have been invited by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur through its official website. Interested candidates can check the details of the vacancies by logging into the website of the institute i.e. at http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/.
According to reports in a leading daily, the candidates need to submit their applications for the position of senior project officer/project officer positions by September 23, 2018. It has also been reported that the eligibility criteria for a candidate applying to the post is to have a BE/ B.Tech/ MCA/ MSc degree from a recognised board/university.
As per reports, there are other vacancies also for Non-teaching positions, which are as follows:
Vacancy Details of Non-Teaching posts:
Junior Executive: 34 posts
Junior Accounts Officer: 3 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil): 7 posts
Senior Library Information Assistant: 5 posts
Physical Training Instructor: 4 posts
Staff Nurse: 9 posts
Assistant Security Officer: 3 posts
Driver: 2 posts
Security Inspector: 3 posts
Steps to apply for the posts online through the official website of IIT Kharagpur:
- Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur – http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/
- Search for the recruitment section on the homepage
- Click on the link the relevant link under it
- Candidates will be redirected to the next page
- Read the notification carefully and start applying
