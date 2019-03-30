IIT, Kharagpur recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited or the post of Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate and others, under Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). he eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through the official website-iitkgp.ac.in, on or before April 16, 2019.

IIT-Kharagpur Recruitment 2019: Online applications invited for SRF, JRF, RA and other posts, apply @ iitkgp.ac.in

IIT, Kharagpur recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has invited applications for the post of Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate and others. The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through the official website-iitkgp.ac.in. The online window will open up to April 16, 2019.

Important Date:

• April 16, 2019: Last date for submission of application

Vacancy details:

• Research Consultant- 1 post

• Junior Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow- 2 posts

• Project officer- 1 post

• Senior Research Fellow/Research Associate-1 post

Educational Qualification:

• Research Consultant – Candidates must have pursued BTech in CSE from a recognized University.

• Junior Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow- Candidates must have pursued a Masters Degree in concerned subject from a recognized University.

• Project Officer– Candidates must have pursued B.Tech or B.E. in concerned subject from a recognized board.

• Senior Research Fellow/Research Associate- Candidates must have pursued M. Tech in Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation Engineering with valid GATE score in EE/EC/IN with thesis/project in the area of image processing, computer vision, machine learning.

Age limitation:

• Junior Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow- 30 years

• Project Officer– 27 years

• Senior Research Fellow/Research Associate- 35 years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to apply:

The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post via online mode on or before April 16, 2019. After submitting the online application, candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Administrative Officer (Projects), Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 721302 along with documents.

How to fill the application form:

• Candidates need to Login

• In order to fill up the online application, You have to Log in with your Login ID, password and Office Order No.

• Candidates need to fill in the Online application form

• Candidates need to fill up the Profile, Academic, Experience details.

• Candidates need to upload scanned passport size photo and signature and finally submit the application.

• Candidates need to Print the online application form

• After submitting the online application, you will be able to generate a PDF document.

