IIT, Kharagpur Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has invited candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship and others. The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through the official website- iitkgp.ac.in on or before April 24, 2019.

Important Date:

• April 24, 2019: Last date of submitting the application

Vacancy details:

• Project Assistant -01 Post

• JRF/SRF-02 Posts

• Research Engineer – Technical -04 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Project Assistant – Candidates must have pursued Higher Secondary with Science as a major subject.

• Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship- Candidates must have pursued M Tech in Food Technology / Food Process Engineering / Dairy & Food Engineering/ Post Harvest Engineering/ Biochemical Engineering / Chemical Engineering or B.Tech/M.Sc. in above subjects.

• Research Engineer – Candidates must have a Technical – Bachelor/Master`s degree in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Thermal, Applied Mechanics and Manufacturing.

Age Limit:

• Project Assistant -28 years

• Research Engineer – Technical -27 Years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. norms)

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the online mode by visiting the official website.

Steps to fill the Online Application:

• Candidates need to sign-up (New User for the selective advertisement) and Log in with their Login ID, password and Office Order No.

• Fill the empty boxes with Academic, Experience details.

• Upload scanned passport size photo and signature and finally submit the application.

About Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur:

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is basically a public engineering institution, established by the government of India in 1951. It was the first of the IITs to be established and is recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India. It shares its organisational structure and undergraduate admission process with other branches of IITs. The Institute even organizes various programmes to improve skills, professional communication and personality development through career counselling by professional agencies/experts.

