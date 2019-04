IIT, Kharagpur Recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology is hiring applicants for the post of Project Officer, Project Technical Assistant, JRF/SRF and Project Officer, Junior Research Fellowship, Research Consultant and others. Applicants willing to apply for the post mentioned in the article below can visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur i.e. @www.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT, Kharagpur Recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology set to hire candidates for the post of Project Officer, Project Technical Assistant, JRF/SRF and Project Officer. Applicants who are willing to bag a position in one of the above mentioned posts, can apply for the post via online mode. The applicants have been notified regarding the post of Project Officer, JRF/SRF, Project Technical Assistant and Project Officer by the Indian Institute of Technology Jobs.

Important dates to mark:

Last date of online application submission: May 25, 2019

IIT, Kharagpur Vacancy Details:

Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship: 1 Post

Senior Research Fellowship/Research Associate: 1 Post

Research Consultant: 1 Post

Project Executive: 1 Post

Junior Research Fellowship: 1 Post

Research Engineer: 1 Post

Programmer (IT): 1 Post

Junior Research Fellowship: 1 Post

Research Associate: 1 Post

Project Officer: 1 Post

Job Assistant: 1 Post

JRF/SRF: 1post

Project Technical Assistant: 2 Posts

Senior Technician (Technical): 2 Posts

Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship (Research): 2 Posts

Junior Research Fellowship (Research): 2 Posts

Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship: 2 Posts

Junior Project Assistant (Tech Support): 3 Posts

Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship (Research): 3 Posts

Research Engineer (Technical): 4 Posts

Application deadlines for candidates:

April 8, 2019: Senior Technician, Research Associate, Technician, Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship, Junior Research Fellowship, Project Officer, Office Assistant

April 10, 2019: Programmer

April 11, 2019: Research Associate, Research Engineer, Junior Research Fellowship

April 12, 2019: Junior Project Assistant

April 15, 2019: Research Associate, Junior Research Fellowship, Project Executive, Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship

April 16, 2019: Research Consultant, Project Officer, Senior Research Fellowship/Research Associate, Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship

April 22, 2019: Junior Research Fellowship, Junior Project Officer, Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship, Research Consultant, Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship

April 23, 2019: Research Consultant

April 24, 2019: Project Assistant, Research Engineer, Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship

April 25, 2019: Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship, Job Assistant, Project Officer, Project Technical Assistant

April 26, 2019: Junior Research Fellowship

Before applying for the vacancy, applicants are required to confirm their eligibility criteria. Given below is the list of eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the post of Job Assistant should be at least 8th pass.

should be at least 8th pass. JRF/SRF should have M Tech in Food Technology/ Food Process Engineering/ Dairy & Food Engineering/ Post Harvest Engineering/ Biochemical Engineering / Chemical Engineering or B. Tech in GATE/NET.

should have M Tech in Food Technology/ Food Process Engineering/ Dairy & Food Engineering/ Post Harvest Engineering/ Biochemical Engineering / Chemical Engineering or B. Tech in GATE/NET. Applicants applying for Project Technical Assistant should have 4 years of experience in a food laboratory or pilot plant.

should have 4 years of experience in a food laboratory or pilot plant. Candidates for Project Officer posts need a PhD or equivalent degree or 5 years of experience in the concerned subject.

