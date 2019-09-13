IIT Madras Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has issued the notification for the post of Project Associate. Candidates are hereby informed that they should apply through the prescribed format on or before September 24.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has invited the application for the recruitment of Project Associate post.Eligible candidates can apply through its official website on or before September 24. Its a wonderfull opportunity for those who are looking forward to work in the education sector.

Candidates are informed that post is the purely contractual basis. Applicants should re-read the application before submitting as application cannot be edited, reverted once it is submitted. If multiple applications are received from a candidates for the same post, his/her application will liable to be rejected.

Relevant experience gained after the minimum qualifying degree will only be taken into consideration. Minimum requirements of qualifications and experience can be relaxed in respect of exceptionally outstanding candidates. The institute reserves the right to cancel any application without given any specific reason.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2019: Post, qualification and experience

Project Associate: Candidates should have B.Tech or B.E or Master’s degree in engineering/science. Moreover, basic programming skills, data analysis and scientific computing are also necessary. Python would be an added advantage. If candidates are from physical oceanography background would help them in selection. However, candidates will more experience will have more chance to be selected.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2019: Project details

The Antarctic Slope Front (ASF) is a dynamic feature, found almost all around the Antarctic continent. The ASF regulates the transport of shelf water masses and CDW masses across the continental slope. This study proposes to carryout hydrographic observations in transects that cross the continental slope and extend towards the coast, in both, the Prydz Bay and the India Bay, to obtain a snapshot of how the off-shelf water masses interact with the on-shelf water masses to

produce the features that are observed in the ASF. The heat transport due to the intrusion of CDW onto the shelf will be quantified and transient phenomena such as eddy heat transport will also be studied during the course of the voyage across the slope.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2019: Important date, Salary and thing to be remembered

The last date for submission of online application is September 24.

The deserving candidate may be encouraged to apply for a Ph.D. scholarship at IIT Madras to continue the work after termination of the project. The candidate will gain experience at both IIT Madras and at the collaborating institution, National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa.

IIT Madras to continue the work after termination of the project. The candidate will gain experience at both IIT Madras and at the collaborating institution, National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa. Selected candidates will be earning Rs 35,000 pm.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2019: Click the link below to apply

iit madras

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App