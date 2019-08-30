IIT, Palakkad Recruitment 2019: Indian Institue of Technology, Palakkad is hiring the candidates for the 23 vacant posts which includes Junior Assistant, Assistant Engineer and more. Interested candidates can check the details here.

IIT, Palakkad Recruitment 2019: Indian Institue of Technology, Palakkad has invited the application for Superintending Engineer, Junior Assistant, and other posts. The notification was released on its official website @iitpkd.ac.in on August 28, 2019. Candidates can apply for these posts through its official website before September 27.

Candidates are advised to fill the form correctly as no complaints will be registered regarding this. After the filling the online application form candidates need to send the print out to the address, The Registrar, IIT Palakkad, Ahalia Integrated Campus, Kozhipara, pin code-678557. And candidates shall keep the printout copy with them for further reference.

Vacancies are reserved for different category whereas 23 vacancies are available. Check out below about the vacancy details as per reservation.

IIT, Palakkad Recruitment 2019: Available vacancies and reservation

Junior Superintendent: 02 posts are vacant in which 1 is for the Unserved category and 1 is for Other Backward Class category.

Junior Technician: 08 posts are vacant in which 2 posts are under Unreserved category, 2 posts are under OBC category, 1 post is for Economically Weaker Section category, 2 posts are under Schedule Castes category and 1 post is under Schedule Tribes category

Superintending Engineer: 01 post vacant which is under the Unreserved category.

Executive Engineer (Civil): 01 post is vacant which is under the Unreserved category.

Junior Library Technician: o1 post is vacant which is under the Unreserved category.

Junior Assistant: 04 posts are vacant in which 1 post is under the Unreserved category, 01 posts are under Economically Weaker Section category and 02 are under OBC category.

Junior Library Superintendent: 01 is vacant which is under Unreserved category

Junior Technical Superintendent: 04 posts are vacant in which 1 post is under Economically Weaker Section category, 1 post is under Schedule castes category and 2 posts are under OBC category.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 01 post is vacant which is under the Unreserved category.

IIT, Palakkad Recruitment 2019: Required Qualification

Superintending Engineer: Candidates need to have a degree of B.E.or M.Tech. in Civil Engineering with 55% marks from any recognized University.

Executive Engineer (Civil): Candidates should have a degree of B.E. or B.Tech. in Civil Engineering with 8 years of experience as an Assistant Executive Engineer.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): Candidates need to have a degree of B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering with 6 years of experience as a Junior Engineer.

Junior Superintendent: Candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce with minimum 60% marks and 6 years of administrative experience.

Junior Library Superintendent: Candidates need to have a bachelor degree in any discipline with Master of Library Science or MLIS and 6 years of library experience.

Junior Technical Superintendent: Candidates should have a degree of B.E. or B.Tech. or M.Sc. or MCA with 5 years experience.

Junior Technician: Candidates need to have a three-year Diploma in Engineering or Bachelor's Degree in Science as required in relevant branch with at least 60% marks.

Junior Library Technician: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with Master of Library Science /M.L.I.S with 60% marks from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Assistant: Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce with minimum 60% marks and with knowledge of computer operations.

IIT, Palakkad Recruitment 2019: Check the notification below

