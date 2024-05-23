IIT Pass Out Students Still Unemployed? RTI Report's Shocking Claim

In the realm of engineering, aspiring minds often set their sights on the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) as the ultimate goal. The belief persists that securing admission to an IIT ensures a smooth career trajectory. Once upon a time, companies would eagerly line up for campus placements, anticipating the opportunity to hire top talent. However, the landscape has shifted significantly in recent times.

Recent revelations from a Right to Information (RTI) application, filed by Dheeraj Singh, a former IIT Kanpur student, have shed light on a concerning trend. It has been uncovered that approximately 38 percent of IIT graduates across all 23 campuses remain unemployed in 2024.

These startling statistics have prompted action within the IIT community. IIT Delhi, for instance, has proactively reached out to companies hiring engineers, appealing for assistance in securing employment opportunities for their graduates and current students. Similarly, IIT Bombay and Birla Institute of Technology and Science have initiated similar efforts.

The situation becomes even more pronounced when examining specific cases. In the ongoing placement session for the academic year 2023-2024 at IIT Delhi, around 400 students are still awaiting job offers, according to the RTI data. Faced with this reality, IITs are leveraging their extensive alumni networks in a bid to facilitate job placements for graduating students.

The broader picture across all 23 IITs reveals a concerning trend. More than 7,000 students are yet to secure placements through campus recruitment this year, a significant increase from just two years ago when the number stood at 3,400. Despite a 1.2-fold increase in the number of students participating in placements, the rate of placements has only doubled in the same period.

Experts attribute this decline in placements to various factors, including a general downturn of 20 to 30 percent across the board. Additionally, the emergence of advanced technologies like ChatGPT and other language models has led to increased efficiency, resulting in a reduced need for manpower. Consequently, even institutions claiming full placement may be offering positions of lower quality. This year marks a notable shift, as the impact of technological advancements becomes increasingly evident in the hiring landscape.

Show Full Article