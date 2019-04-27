Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna is inviting applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow. All those interested are required to apply through a prescribed format and appear for the written test/walk-in interview on May 9, 2019. The job opening is for one post.
IIT Patna Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
- Written Test/ Interview: May 9, 2019
- Number of Vacancies: 01
IIT Patna Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Junior Research Fellow should be B.E./B.Tech in chemical engineering/chemical technology/mechanical engineering or equivalent with GATE/NET qualification or M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology/Mechanical Engineering (and specialisation therein).
Interested candidates should have BE/B.Tech or ME/M.Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks. Relevant work experience in the field of computer will be highly preferred.
IIT Patna Recruitment 2019: Stipend: Rs 31,000