IIT Patna Recruitment 2019: Interested candidates are required to come for the walk-in interview/written test on May 9 for the post of Junior Research Fellow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna is inviting applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow. All those interested are required to apply through a prescribed format and appear for the written test/walk-in interview on May 9, 2019. The job opening is for one post.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Written Test/ Interview: May 9, 2019

Number of Vacancies: 01

IIT Patna Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Research Fellow should be B.E./B.Tech in chemical engineering/chemical technology/mechanical engineering or equivalent with GATE/NET qualification or M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology/Mechanical Engineering (and specialisation therein).

Interested candidates should have BE/B.Tech or ME/M.Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks. Relevant work experience in the field of computer will be highly preferred.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2019: Stipend: Rs 31,000

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App