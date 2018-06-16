IIT Bombay has released a notification for recruitment of 41 non-teaching posts on its official website. It says that applications are invited for Administrative Superintendent and Junior Administrative on a contractual basis. Candidates must have the requisite qualification and experience mentioned here.

IIT Recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started the application process for recruitment of 41 non-teaching posts. According to reports, there are vacancies for Administrative Superintendent and Junior Administrative Assistant posts and candidates selected for the posts will be appointed on contract basis for three years initially.

Moreover, the selected candidates’ performance will be judged before their contract gets expired. As per the notification on the official website, while the candidates receiving appraisal will be placed under Level 7 (44900-142400) pay band, those who are not suitable according to the organisation will be terminated after the completion of the contract period.

Meanwhile, the interested candidates should note that the last date of the online application submission is Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Those who are interested to apply should fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post. According to the notification, those who have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the post.

Eligibility for administrative superintendent post: Applicants should have Bachelors degree from any stream with 4 years experience. If a candidate has pursued Master’s degree then the normal duration of the course will be added towards experience. There are 13 vacant posts for Administrative Superintendent and 28 vacancies for Junior Administrative Assistant.

To read the full notification online, click here: IIT Bombay Recruitment 2018 Full Notification

Direct link to Online Application: https://portal.iitb.ac.in/jobs/

To go to the official website, click here: http://www.iitb.ac.in/en

