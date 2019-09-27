IIT recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for 38 Assistant professor posts, apply at iiti.ac.in

IIT recruitment 2019: Today that is September 27, 2019, is the last day to apply for the post of assistant professor. Candidates can apply at iiti.ac.in or through the direct link given below.

IIT recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology, Indore has notified about the recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply as soon as possible because today that is September 27, 2019, is the last date to apply.

IIT recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on August 26, 2019

The application process ends on September 27, 2019

IIT recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 38 posts of Assistant professor(reserved category)would be recruited in this recruitment drive.

IIT recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education:

Candidates applying for the job should have qualified Ph.D. with first class or equivalent course with excellent academic performance. Applicant must have 03 years of experience in departments of research or teaching or industry.

Age:

Applicant should not be more than 35 years of age. Age relaxation is there for reserved category candidates as per the Government of India rules that is for Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years, for SC & ST is 5 years and also for PWD candidates age relaxation is there.

IIT recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidate should visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, iiti.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying Apply online

Step 3: Registration window will appear on the redirected page

Step 4: Existing users should fill in all the required details and new users can register themselves to proceed further

Step 5: After completing the registration process candidates will be redirected to the page where application form appears on the screen

Step 6: Fill in all the details required in the application form.

Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents such as passport size photograph

Step 8: Proofread all the documents and details to avoid any future problem.

Step 9: Pay the application fees through the given options and submit the form.

