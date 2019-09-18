IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology has issued the notification for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow posts. Interested candidates can book their appointments for the interview through its official website.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has invited the application for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow (Mechanical and Industrial Engineer) posts. Eligible candidates can walk-in-interview on September 26.

Candidates appearing for interview shall ensure that they are eligible for the position they intend to apply. The selected candidates may get an opportunity for PhD admission based on the performance. Applicants should submit their applications with following documents to the office of a principal investigator by email.

And the photocopy of application needs to be submitted by post or at the time of interview. The interview will be held at Room No. 103, Industrial Block, Mechanical and Industrial Department, IIT Roorkee on Sep 26, 2019, at 3.30. Candidates should reach interview venue along with with the original degree certificate, and experience certificate for the interview verification.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2019: Qualification and experience

Candidates must have done M. Tech with GATE/NET in mechanical or metallurgical or manufacturing engineering with a dissertation in the area of the welding engineering.

He/She should have 2-year experience in the respective field.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2019: Job description

Selected candidates need to do literature survey, theoretical and analytical studies abnormal grain growth in FSW joint, conducting relevant lab experiments, project relevant corrosion, mechanical and metallurgical studies. Site visits per need, if required. Candidates with a good understanding of metallurgical characterization techniques will be preferred.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2019: Things to carry for interview

Application in a plain paper with detailed CV including chronological discipline of degree/certificates obtained.

Experience certificate in research, industrial field and others.

Attested copies of degree.

Printout of the application form.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2019: Salary

Senior Research Fellow: Rs 35,000 plus HRA

