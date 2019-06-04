IIT-Roorkee answer key 2019 has been released on the official website, those candidates who appeared for the exam are required to go through the answer keys and figure out and there's any need for more inputs.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the preliminary answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced- the entrance test for admission to IITson June 4, 2019.

The latest notification has confirmed the release of answer key which is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates can also raise objections till June 5 evening against the answer key. Once all queries have been submitted by the students, a panel will discuss them and take a final call. This will be followed by the release of the final answer key based on which the result will be declared.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: How to download

Go to the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in Click the link that reads ‘answer key 2019’ Log-in using your credentials such as name, registration number etc. Once you have entered your credentials, your result will be appear The result can be downloaded, and candidates are required to save their result for future reference.

As per the schedule uploaded on the official website of JEE, the answer key will be available for download at 10 am. The candidates can raise objections till June 5, 2019- 5 pm. Post that the objection link will be closed and after that, there will be a panel discussion for all the queries submitted by the IIT aspirants.

To pass the exam, a candidate needs to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2019 is likely to fall many assume the same will be; e]less than 30 per cent. JEE entrance paper is taken by aspirants who want to pursue a career in engineering and architecture. JEE marks are widely accepted by all IIT’s as well as other renowned institutions.

