Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And Next Steps

GATE 2025 result to be announced today, March 19! Check your scores, download the scorecard, view cutoff marks, see the toppers list, and explore career opportunities.

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And Next Steps


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results today, March 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the national-level engineering entrance exam can now check and download their results from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will be available for download starting March 28, and candidates must retrieve their results before May 31 to avoid late fees.

How to Check GATE 2025 Results?

Follow these steps to access your GATE 2025 result:

  1. Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in
  2. Click on the “GATE 2025 Result” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your Enrollment ID or Registered Email ID and Password.
  4. Submit your details and view your result.
  5. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of result declaration.

GATE 2025 Scorecard Details & Cutoff Marks

Only candidates who secure marks equal to or above the qualifying cutoff for their respective categories (General, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD) will receive a scorecard. The scorecard will include:

  • Marks obtained in each section
  • Overall score
  • All India Rank (AIR)

The subject-wise cutoff marks for GATE 2025 will be released today, along with the toppers’ list. The normalization process has been applied for multi-session papers to ensure fair evaluation.

GATE 2025 Toppers List & Career Opportunities

The list of GATE 2025 toppers will be published shortly, featuring candidates who achieved the highest scores across various papers. These top-ranking candidates often receive interview calls from PSUs and prestigious fellowship offers.

Career options after GATE 2025:

  • Higher Studies: Apply for M.Tech and Ph.D. programs at IITs, NITs, and IIITs.
  • Public Sector Jobs: Recruitment by PSUs like ONGC, GAIL, NTPC, BHEL based on GATE scores.
  • Research Fellowships: Eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and scholarships.
  • State Government Jobs: Technical positions in State Electricity Boards, Railways, and other government organizations.

Important Dates to Remember

Event Date
GATE 2025 Result Announcement March 19, 2025
Scorecard Download Available March 28 – May 31, 2025
Late Fee Scorecard Download June 1 – December 31, 2025

While clearing GATE 2025 does not guarantee admission, scholarships, or PSU jobs, candidates must meet the specific criteria set by admitting institutes and recruiting organizations.

GATE 2025: Last Year’s Performance Comparison

In GATE 2024, over 8.26 lakh candidates applied, with 6,53,292 appearing for the exam. The total number of qualified candidates across all test papers was 1,29,268. The exam saw a 23% increase in enrollments compared to 2023, highlighting its growing importance for engineering aspirants.

With the GATE 2025 results now live, candidates should promptly check their scores, download their scorecards, and explore the opportunities ahead in higher education and professional careers.

For real-time updates and official notifications, visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 Results

