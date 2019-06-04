Candidates can apply for the post of JRF/SRF in the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune through the official website. The Institute is hiring for the posts and the candidates who have experience in the relevant field can apply for the posts of the Ministry of Earth sciences.

Ministry of Earth Sciences is hiring for the posts of Junior/Senior Research Fellow Program (JRF) and (SRF). The vacancies at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune are 30. Candidates can check the official website of IITM Pune @tropmet.res.in for the information. The candidates can apply for the post of JRF/SRF in the prescribed format before the last date of June 15, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply for the posts of JRF/SRF till June 15, 2019. The last date for the submission of forms in the IIM, Pune for the Research Fellowship under the MRFP Research Fellow program at the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Vacancies:

Junior/Senior Research Fellow – 30 Posts

UR-14

OBC-8

SC-4

ST-2

EWS-2

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should have a masters degree in the concerned subject with the relevant experience. Candidates also should have qualified NET/GATE/LS.

The age limit is 28 years with Stipend (JRF): Rs.31,000/- tenure is 4 years (as followed in DST norms)

For General and OBC Category, the department has maintained the minimum 60% aggregate mark in the qualifying examination is essential for the posts. For SC/ST/Physically Handicapped Category, it has maintained the minimum 55% aggregate marks in the qualifying examination. However, applicants can apply for more than one position.

Recently, The IITM, Pune had started the recruitment process for the Research Associates and Research Fellows. For these posts, the qualification was required as it should be PhD in meteorology, atmospheric sciences, oceanography, physics or applied physics and other areas. The last date was notified by the board was May 15, 2019.

The Research Fellow vacancies were 20 seats. For which, the candidates should have PG in physics, atmospheric sciences, meteorology, oceanography, climate science, geophysics with meteorology with 60 per cent marks. Meanwhile, it was notified also that the candidates who have qualified for GATE or had appeared for the final year of M.Sc./ M.S./ M.Tech./ M.E can apply for the posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App