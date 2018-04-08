In addition to the normal intake of female students in IITs, this year a collective of 770 seats will be offered to female students in order to improve the gender ratio. The IIT Council took the decision to increase female intake in IITs on April 28, 2017.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has offered to arrange more seats for women this year to increase the gender ratio in the B.Tech programmes. According to reports, 770 seats will be collectively offered to women in addition to the normal intake for the new academic session. A decision was taken by the IIT Council last year on April 28 to introduce supernumerary seats have been now announced, however, every year the number of seats is likely to vary.

The supernumerary seats will almost double the number of seats in the IITs. As the number of female students in IIT’s are very less, the quota will be increased every year to attain the female students up to 20%. As per reports, the percentage of women is only a mere 10% out of the total seats in the IITs. Moreover, the number of the seats in all the IITs varies accordingly. Out of the total 779 seats IIT Kharagpur is leading with 113 seats followed by followed by IIT-Dhanbad with 95 seats, while IIT-Kanpur (79), IIT-BHU (76), IIT-Roorkee (68), IIT-Delhi (59), IIT-Bombay (58) and IIT Guwahati with 57 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, reports say that the numbers of female students over the past five years has remained constant hovering in between 8% to 10%. Out of the 10987 students admitted into the B.Tech programs across the 23 IIT’s 1006 were female students. Also, as per reports, “The ranks of females in JEE (Advanced) are lower due largely to systematic societal biases that deprive them of support for JEE (Advanced) preparation equal to that given to boys.”

