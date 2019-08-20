ILBS Recruitment 2019: The applications process for 103 Professor and other posts have been opened on the official website, Interested candidates can check the steps to download the notification and how to apply for the same in this article.

ILBS Recruitment 2019: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, ILBS has released a notification inviting applications for 103 Professor and other posts on its official website – https://www.ilbs.in/. Candidates who are interested to apply can check the recruitment details before applying to the posts. Reportedly, there are as many as 103 total vacancies against the posts, which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ILBS Recruitment 2019: Important Date

The application process started on Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the filled up applications has been scheduled for August 21, 2019.

ILBS Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Designation and Number of vacancies available

Head Nursing Care Services: 01

Manager (Nursing): 01

Reader (Nursing): 01

Junior Technical Executive (Dialysis): 01

Assistant Manager Nurse: 01

Physiotherapist: 01

Consultant: 02

Casualty Medical Officer: 03

Nurse: 03

Junior Nurse: 03

Professor: 04

Additional Professor: 06

Resident Medical Officer: 06

Assistant Professor: 07

Associate Professor: 08

Junior Resident: 09

Senior Resident: 37

Candidates must note that they have to fulfill all the Criteria for being eligible to apply for the Professor, Senior Resident, and other posts. Candidates can check the Educational Qualification, age limit and other details mentioned in the official recruitment notification for the posts by logging into the official website of the organisation.

How to check the ILBS Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of https://www.ilbs.in/ ILBS –

On the homepage, search for the recruitment or career opportunities tab

Click on the same

Now, click on the link relevant to the latest recruitment for Professor and other posts

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App