Institute of Liver & Biliary Science (ILBS) is hiring for the posts of Senior Resident and other posts. The candidates can apply for the said posts before June 30, 2019. The various posts for which the institute is inviting applications, the candidates can apply for the same before June 30, 2019. Candidates are required to apply through online only. The online option will remain open from May 29, 2019 to June 30, 2019. For submission of application through online mode, check the institute website @ilbs.in.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ilbs.in

2. Click on the jobs section

3. Click on the career opportunities

4. Take the printout of the list

Vacancy details:

Senior Resident (Radiology): 01 Post

Senior Resident (Hepatology): 02 Posts

Junior Resident: 01 Post

Assistant Manager Nurse: 01 Post

Physiotherapist: 01 Post

Nurse/Jr. Nurse: 03 Post

Executive Nurse: 04 Post

Junior Executive: Nurse 03 Post

Instructions:

All appointments shall be on contract basis and will be initially for a period of ‘four years’ including a probation period of one year. The contractual appointment may be extended further based on satisfactory performance of the candidate during the initial period of four years for which a performance review will be carried out by the Institute as per the guidelines of the Institute. Only candidates of Indian origin are eligible to apply for any Faculty and Non-Faculty posts.

Age:

Age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, the age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Qualification:

It is mandatory for the candidates selected for Nursing Post to be in possession of DNC registration before joining the Institute.

