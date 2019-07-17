The Indian Law Institute has released the second merit list for the ILICAT 2019. Candidates can now check the merit list on the official website, ili.ac.in.

Candidates will have to submit their tuition fee to lock their seat within July 19, 2019. The third merit list for ILICAT 2019 likely to be declared on July 22, 2019. The last date to submit the required fee for the third merit list is July 25, 2019.

Steps to check ILICAT 2019 second merit list results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Law Institute, ili.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on ‘CAT 2019’ link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the LLM 2019 Table, candidates will have to click on ‘Second Merit List CAT 2019’ link

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Students will have to download the merit list and print out for the future reference

The merit list constitutes the list of students who qualified along with the names, marks and ranks scored. However, the final admission will be made on the basis of the overall rank and higherst marks secured by the candidates in the selection process.

