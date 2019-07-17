ILICAT 2019 Second Merit List: The Indian Law Institute announced the ILICAT 2019 Second Merit List, candidates can check the ILICAT 2019 Second Merit List @ili.ac.in

ILICAT 2019 Second Merit List: The Indian Law Institute recently released the 2019 second merit list, candidates can check the result on the official website of ILICAT or click on the link @ili.ac.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that the result will appear in the online mode, candidates can download the result or take the hardcopy of it for further references.

Candidates who are looking forward to taking admission under the second merit list must submit the required fee for blocking the seat, July 19, 2019, is the last date to take admission in the same. Meanwhile, On July 22, 2019, the third merit list for ILICAT 2019 to be released and candidates can check the third merit list on the official website of ILICAT, while the last date to submit the fees is July 25, 2019.

Follow the steps to check second merit list results for ILICAT 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @ili.ac.in to visit the official website of ILICAT.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Important Links section.

Step 3: Click on the link CAT 2019.

Step 4: A new webpage will appear.

Step 5: Click on the link Second Merit list CAT 2019 under LLM 2019 Table.

Step 6: The merit list will appear in an online mode.

Step7: Candidates must download it or take a hardcopy of it for further references.

The merit list announced by ILICAT constitutes the list of qualified candidates with their ranks scored, names and marks. however, the candidates can take admission to the course opted on the basis of the marks scored and the number of seats available in the course.

Check ILICAT 2019 Second Merit List Released – Direct Link

Important Dates

The second merit list for the postgraduate released – July 18, 2019 tomorrow.

Candidates must submit the required fee on or before 22nd July 2019.

The third merit list is expected to be displayed on July 23, 2019.

The last date to submit the fee is July 26, 2019, for candidates seeking admission under 3rd merit list for the postgraduate courses.

