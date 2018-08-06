ESSO INCOIS Recruitment 2018: Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. However, if the number of applications is high, then one-fourth of the total applicants will be shortlisted based on the screening test.

ESSO INCOIS Recruitment 2018: Indian National Information Service Center (INCOIS) is providing an excellent opportunity for candidates in a contractual mode for a 1-year term. Those who are interested to join the organization can check the official website for the full notification.

According to reports, the organisation is set to recruit 33 candidates to contribute to their projects. The recruitment process has started for Project Scientific B, Project Scientific C, Project Assistant, Project Coordinator, Project Junior Office Assistant posts.

Application for these posts can be filled online by visiting the official website incois.gov.in. Candidates should note that the last date for application is August 31, 2018.

Minimum and Maximum age of applying for the posts as on 31 August 2018:

Scientific C: – Candidates should not be more than 40 years

Scientific B: – Maximum age limit is 35 years

Project Assistant: – Maximum age 28 years

Project Junior Office Assistant: – Maximum 32 years

Project Coordinator: – Age limit 30 years

How to check the official notification for ESSO INCOIS Recruitment 2018:

Visit the official website of INCOIS – incois.gov.in Search for the ‘vacancies’ link on the homepage and click on it Again, click on the relevant link A pdf will open on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out if necessary

To go to the official website of INCOIS and check the notification online, click on the link given here: http://www.incois.gov.in/portal/index.jsp

Click on this link to view notification directly: http://www.incois.gov.in/jobs/incois0718/docs/Adv0318.pdf

