ESSO INCOIS Recruitment 2018: Indian National Information Service Center (INCOIS) is providing an excellent opportunity for candidates in a contractual mode for a 1-year term. Those who are interested to join the organization can check the official website for the full notification.
According to reports, the organisation is set to recruit 33 candidates to contribute to their projects. The recruitment process has started for Project Scientific B, Project Scientific C, Project Assistant, Project Coordinator, Project Junior Office Assistant posts.
Application for these posts can be filled online by visiting the official website incois.gov.in. Candidates should note that the last date for application is August 31, 2018.
Minimum and Maximum age of applying for the posts as on 31 August 2018:
Scientific C: – Candidates should not be more than 40 years
Scientific B: – Maximum age limit is 35 years
Project Assistant: – Maximum age 28 years
Project Junior Office Assistant: – Maximum 32 years
Project Coordinator: – Age limit 30 years
How to check the official notification for ESSO INCOIS Recruitment 2018:
- Visit the official website of INCOIS – incois.gov.in
- Search for the ‘vacancies’ link on the homepage and click on it
- Again, click on the relevant link
- A pdf will open on the screen of your computer
- Download the same and take a print out if necessary
To go to the official website of INCOIS and check the notification online, click on the link given here: http://www.incois.gov.in/portal/index.jsp
Click on this link to view notification directly: http://www.incois.gov.in/jobs/incois0718/docs/Adv0318.pdf
