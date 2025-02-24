Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
India Post Announces Recruitment for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Positions

India Post has announced a massive recruitment drive for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions across the country. The most significant aspect of this recruitment is that candidates who have passed the 10th standard are eligible to apply.

India Post has announced a massive recruitment drive for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions across the country. The most significant aspect of this recruitment is that candidates who have passed the 10th standard are eligible to apply. Additionally, selection will be based solely on merit without any examination or interview process.

Selection Process Based on Merit List

Unlike other competitive exams, this recruitment does not involve any written examination or interview. Instead, the selection process is purely based on the marks obtained in the 10th standard. A merit list will be prepared to shortlist the candidates.

Application Fee Details

The application fee for different categories is as follows:

  • General/OBC candidates – ₹100
  • SC/ST, PWD, and all female candidates – No fee

Educational Qualification Requirements

Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board. Additionally, basic knowledge of computers and the ability to ride a bicycle are essential requirements for this job.

Age Limit and Relaxation

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 40 years
  • Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per government norms.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Candidates can apply online through the official website by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  2. Fill in your basic details and complete the registration process.
  3. Upload the required documents, including the 10th mark sheet, photograph, and signature.
  4. If applicable, pay the application fee through the online payment mode.
  5. Submit the final application form and take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates should apply before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. This is a great opportunity for 10th pass aspirants looking for a government job in the postal department.

