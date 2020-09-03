India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: A recruitment notice has been issued by India Post for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in the states of Orissa and Tamil Nadu.

A recruitment notice has been issued by India Post for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in the states of Orissa and Tamil Nadu. The registrations for Gramin Dav Sevak have begun on the India Post’s online portal, appost.in. Candidates who wish to apply may do so till September 30. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 5,222 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Dak Sevak.

Eligibility:

Candidates who want to apply need be a 10th Board pass-out from any recognised Board, be it central or state with no backlogs in Mathematics and English. The candidate needs to have studied the local language till 10th class, read more details on the official website.

Age Requirements:

Candidates need to be between ages 18 and 40. There are age relaxations for certain castes and categories, for detailed information in this regard, candidates are advised to visit the official website, appost.in.

Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4hrs at 1st Level

BPM: ₹12,000

ABPM/Dak Sevak: ₹10,000

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours at 2nd Level

BPM: ₹14,500

ABPM/Dak Sevak: ₹12,000

Below is the overall procedure for applying for Gramin Dak Sevak:

Candidates need to apply in the registration module. They will then be allotted a registration number. It is required of candidates belonging to EWS Male/OBC/Transman/UR categories to pay a registration fee of ₹100. Candidates belonging to Female/PWD/SC/ST/Tramswoman categories do not need to pay any fee. If no confirmation of online fee is received by the candidate even after the sum has been deducted from the bank account, then he must wait 3 days (exactly 72 hours) before contacting the authorities. Candidates can also pay the fee offline through any Head Post Office. Fill the online application form and upload pictures of necessary documents. Print the preview of the form.

