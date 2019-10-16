India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: Over 5400 vacancies are lying vacant in the Postal Departments of India Post. Check the details in this article before applying online.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: The Indian Postal Department has released a notification announcing huge number of vacancies. According to the notification released on the official website, there are over 5400 vacant posts in Indian Postal which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019 Notification: Candidates can check the notification before filling up the online application form. The notification will contain the India Post Recruitment 2019 details such as Application procedure, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Pay Scale and others. Candidates can check the notification by following the instructions given below.

How to check the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment Notification 2019?

Candidates need to log in to the official website of the authority – appost.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment or careers tab and wait for the next page to load

The candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, a PDF will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

There are a total of 549 India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: The India Post has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at its official websites. The recruitment is for Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Telangana regions. There are 2,707 vacancies notified for the Andhra Pradesh region, 1,799 vacancies in Chhattisgarh, 970 posts in Telangana.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to register themselves for appearing in the India Post Exam for Dak Sevak posts through the official – appost.in. According to the notification, the last date for submission of the online application form has been scheduled for November 14, 2019. For more information regarding the posts and other details of the recruitment process, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of India Post.

