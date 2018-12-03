India Post, Mumbai Jobs Notifications: India Post, Mumbai on Monday invited applications for recruitment to the post of skilled artisans. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra Post to download the application form to be sent to their office starting from November 6.

The applications are invited by Mail Motor Service Mumbai on or before 31 December 2018

Here are the eligibility criteria for the post of skilled artisans in India Post

1. A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the Govt. OR VIII Std. passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

2. A candidate who applies for the post of Mechanic (Motor vehicle) should possess a valid Driving Licence to drive Heavy Vehicles.

Age Limit for the post of skilled artisans in India post

1. The candidate should be between 18 to 30 years of age on 01.07.2018

2. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to ST/SC categories for 5 years. OBC candidate can claim age relaxation up to 3 years.

The location of the job will be Mumbai at the Ministry Of Communication & It Department Of Posts. There are a total of 15 vacancies namely: Motor Vehicle Mechanic (09), Motor Vehicle Electrician (01), Welder (02), Tyreman (01), Painter (01), Tinsmith (01).

How to apply:

Candidates will have to apply offline to the Ministry Of Communication & It Department Of Posts. Eligible candidates will have to send the application form along with documents to the Ministry Of Communication & It Department Of Posts, India 0/o The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service,134-a, S. K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai-400018 on or before 31 Dec 2018 05:00 PM.

