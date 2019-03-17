India Post Odisha Recruitment 2019: Candidates are been invited to apply for 4,392 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) and other posts under India Post Odisha Circle. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for India Post GDS post through official www.indiapost.gov.in or www.appost.in/gdsonline on or before 15 April 2019.

India Post Odisha Recruitment 2019: India Post Odisha Circle has invited candidates for the recruitment 2019 which has issued 4,392 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for India Post GDS post through official website- www.indiapost.gov.in or www.appost.in/gdsonline on or before 15 April 2019.

Candidate aims to apply for India Post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts, should be a passed candidate in secondary with passing marks in Mathematics and English, conducted by any recognized Board of School Education. A candidate can apply for a maximum of twenty posts all over India per cycle of online engagement.

Apart from Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, candidates can even apply for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts.

Important dates:

• March 15, 2019- Starting Date of Online Application

• April 15, 2019 – Closure date of submitting the Application

Procedure to apply:

• Name

• Father’s Name

• Mobile Number (Unique for one Registration number)

• Date of Birth

• Gender

• Community

• PH – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability( if any)

• State in which 10th class sis been passed

• Board in which 10th class passed

• Year of Passing 10th class

• Class 10th Certificate Number / Roll Number (optional)

Vacancy Details:

• Dak Sevak

• Branch Postmaster (BPM)

• Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Salary details:

• Dak Sevak: Rs. 12,000- (Rs. 12,000-Rs.24,470)

• Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM): Rs. 12,000- (Rs. 12,000-Rs.24,470)

• Branch Postmaster (BPM)- Rs. 14,500- (Rs. 14,500-Rs. 35,480)

Education qualification:

• Candidate applying for India Post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts, should be a pass

candidate in secondary with passing marks in Mathematics and English, conducted by any

recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union

territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification.

• The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory

or optional subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions

relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

Age Limit (min-max)

• 18 to 40 Years

Selection Procedure:

• The entire selection will be done on the basis of merit list.

Application Fee:

• OC/OBC/EWS Male – Rs. 100/-

• Female and PwD candidates – Nil

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More