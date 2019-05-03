India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Recruitment 2019: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has invited applications online for recruitment to of two officer posts in scale VI & VII. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before May 18, 2019.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Recruitment 2019: Apply for two officer posts by May 18

Important details regarding the recruitment process:

Star date of application submission: May 4, 2019

Last date for application submission: May 18, 2019

Last date for depositing application fee: May 18, 2019

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Posts: Chief Risk & Compliance Officer . DGM (Information Security)

Number of vacancies: 2 posts

Eligibility:

Chief Risk & Compliance Officer: Bachelor’s degree from university/institution/board recognized by the Government of India.

DGM (Information Security): Graduate from university/institution/board recognized by the Government of India.

Age Limit:

Chief Risk & Compliance Officer: 38 to 55 years

DGM (Information Security): 35 to 55 years

How to apply for IPPBL Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode only.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is a government-owned payments bank under the department of post. IPPB aims to utilize India’s 155,015 post offices as access points and 3 lakh postmen and Grameen Dak Sewaks to provide house-to-house banking services. On September 1, 2018, the bank kicked-off with 650 branches and 3250 post offices as access points in the first phase.

