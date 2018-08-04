India Post Payments Bank recruitment 2018: India Post payments bank has announced a vacancy for the post of scale 2,3,4 and 5 officers in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official recruitment website of India Post Payments Bank @ www.ippbonline.com.

India Post Payments Bank recruitment 2018: India Post payments bank has announced a vacancy for the post of scale 2,3,4 and 5 officers in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official recruitment website of India Post Payments Bank @ www.ippbonline.com. As per official advertisement issued by the India Post Payments Bank, selected candidates will be on a probation period for 1 year from the date of joining. The candidates have been advised to avoid applying multiple times, in case of more than one application, only the last application will be considered for further process.

According to the government bank’s notification, the last date for applying the posts mentioned above is 15th August 2018. India Post Payments Bank (IPBB) comes under the authority of Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication. With the objective of being present across the country by the FY 2018-19, on 30 January 2017, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was launched in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. As per its future plans, IPBB will expand in phases across India and cover all post offices present across the country.

Steps to apply for India Post Payments Bank recruitment:

Visit the official recruitment website of IPBB @ www.ippbonline.com

Now visit the careers page

Click on Apply online under Direct Recruitment of Officers in Scale 2,3,4 and 5

Complete the registration process by filling the details mandatory for successful submission

Login with required credentials

Complete the application process by submitting fees (Unreserved Category – Rs.750, SC/ST/PWD Category – Rs.150)

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More