India Post Recruitment 2018: Applications has been invited by India Post for various MTS posts in Tamil Nadu circle. Interested candidates can check the details given here and apply before August 20, 2018.

India Post Recruitment 2018: Applications for recruitment to MTS or Multi Tasking Staff has been invited by the India Post through an employment notification released on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification for the same and send their filled up application forms to “The Chief Postmaster general, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai-600002”.

As per reports, the last date for acceptance of application form for the various MTS posts at Chennai’s regional office and finalising the candidates of permitting at RO is August 24, 2018 while the last date for acceptance of applications at the divisional office is August 20, 2018.

Moreover, 25% of candidates will be selected through direct recruitment on the basis of a Competetive examination consisting of a written test, which will be restricted to GDS for selection in the divisional office. Also, the candidates applying for GDS should not be more than 50 years at the time of applying for the post.

