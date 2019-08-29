India Post recruitment 2019: India post has invited the application for Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies of 10,066 candidates in Kerala, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, and Punjab post circle. Interested candidates can apply through its official website @ appost.in.
Candidates must have passed 10th class with Mathematics and English from a recognized board of school education. Also, candidates should have good knowledge of the local language. If candidates don’t have these qualifications then they are not eligible for these posts.
The notification for the recruitment was released on August 5 in which last day was supposed to September 04 but the now the date has been changed to September 11.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Important dates
The online application started on August 5.
The online application will end on September 11.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Vacancies details
Assam – 919 posts available
Gujarat – 2510 posts available
Karnataka- 2637 posts available
Bihar -1063 posts available
Punjab – 851 posts available
India Post Recruitment 2019: Job Profile and Salary
Branch Postmaster(BPM) – Rs 12,000
Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)- Rs 10,000
Dak Sevak- Rs 10,000
India Post Recruitment 2019: Eligible age and relaxation time
The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively. The relaxation time period for upper age candidates is divided according to cast category and disability.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Qualification required
Candidates must have done 10th class with Mathematics and English subject. Moreover, candidates will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer Training Institute run by Central Government or private Institutions Organizations.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Security Amount
The existing security amount in case of GDS Branch Postmaster and other approved categories of GDS is ABPM & Dak Sevak is Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.
