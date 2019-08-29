India Post Recruitment 2019: India post is hiring the candidates to fill the 10,066 vacancies in Gramin Dak Sevak for Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar, and Punjab post circle. Check Indian Post Recruitment 2019 Important dates, Vacancies details, Job Profile, Salary, Age Limit, Qualification etc.

India Post recruitment 2019: India post has invited the application for Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies of 10,066 candidates in Kerala, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, and Punjab post circle. Interested candidates can apply through its official website @ appost.in.

Candidates must have passed 10th class with Mathematics and English from a recognized board of school education. Also, candidates should have good knowledge of the local language. If candidates don’t have these qualifications then they are not eligible for these posts.

The notification for the recruitment was released on August 5 in which last day was supposed to September 04 but the now the date has been changed to September 11.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The online application started on August 5.

The online application will end on September 11.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Vacancies details

Assam – 919 posts available

Gujarat – 2510 posts available

Karnataka- 2637 posts available

Bihar -1063 posts available

Punjab – 851 posts available

India Post Recruitment 2019: Job Profile and Salary

Branch Postmaster(BPM) – Rs 12,000

Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)- Rs 10,000

Dak Sevak- Rs 10,000

India Post Recruitment 2019: Eligible age and relaxation time

The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively. The relaxation time period for upper age candidates is divided according to cast category and disability.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Qualification required

Candidates must have done 10th class with Mathematics and English subject. Moreover, candidates will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer Training Institute run by Central Government or private Institutions Organizations.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Security Amount

The existing security amount in case of GDS Branch Postmaster and other approved categories of GDS is ABPM & Dak Sevak is Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

