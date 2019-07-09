Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak by India Post. All the candidates who are interested and eligible in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting www.appost.in/gdsonline.

The last date to apply for the India Posts GDS Jobs 2019 has been extended. all the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of India Posts GDS www.appost.in/gdsonline up to July 12, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, 1735 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevak are to be filled. All the candidates who want to apply for the same are supposed to be class 10th pass with subjects including English and Mathematics from a recognized Board of School Education. India Post has published the Postal Recruitment 2019-20 notifications for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) and Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. A total number of 1735 posts are vacant in the Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle, Jharkhand Postal Circle and the Delhi Postal Circle.

Important dates for India Post recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: June 6, 2019

Last date to apply online: July 12, 2019

Vacancy details for India Post recruitment 2019:

Jharkhand circle: 804 vacancies

Delhi circle: 174 posts

Himachal Pradesh Circle: 757 posts

Eligibility Criteria for India Post recruitment 2019:

Educational Criteria:

The candidates must have qualified the secondary school examination from a certified board or a recognized board of education.

Age limit: The lower age limit for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak is 18 years and the upper age limit fore the same is 40 years.

Selection Procedure for India Post recruitment 2019:

The shortlisting of the candidates will execute on the basis of the automatically generated list.

How to apply:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same before the extended last date which is July 12, 2019.

Application fee for India Post recruitment 2019:

All the candidates of OC, OBC and EWS male category are supposed to pay Rs 100 as the application fee and the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PWD and female categories need not to pay any fee in order to apply for the examination.

